Bicep, Angel Olsen and more feature on exclusive bioplastic vinyl release for Independent Label Market

Bicep, Angel Olsen, Black Country, New Road and Porridge Radio have songs featured on the first ever bioplastic vinyl release for Independent Label Market this weekend.

Music Declares Emergency (MDE), the environmental group placing music at the heart of conversation and action in relation to the climate emergency, has joined with bioplastic vinyl producer Evolution Music for the special release, of which there are only 20 copies.

It’s the first publicly available example of a new, bioplastic vinyl alternative developed by Evolution Music as part of its mission to decarbonise the production of physical product in the music business.

Featured on the release is: ‘Atlas’ by Bicep; ‘Big Time‘ by Angel Olsen; ‘Bread Song‘ by Black Country, New Road, and ‘Back To The Radio‘ by Porridge Radio.

Those wishing to get their hands on a copy of the ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ vinyl can head to the Music Declares Emergency stall at Independent Label Market this Saturday (July 16) and buy a ticket for the draw. The market is located at Coal Drops Yard in King’s Cross, London.

Alternatively, those who are unable to attend the market can enter here. All money raised will be used by MDE to fund its ongoing work.

Longterm MDE-supporters Ninja Tune and Secretly Group have tracks by their artists on the release.

Peter Quicke of Ninja Tune said: “It is very exciting to be trialing sustainable bioplastic vinyl pressings, and with such brilliant tunes! We all love vinyl but the current manufacture process involves a significant amount of pollution, so we’ve been looking for alternatives. Massive props to Evolution Music for coming up with a solution.”

Hannah Overton of Secretly Music Group added: “The work that Evolution Vinyl are doing to potentially put an end to fossil fuel based plastic LP production is mind blowing. We need more mavericks to create real disruption in the economy if we’re to achieve the slow down of global warming needed.

“Secretly Group along with Angel Olsen and Porridge Radio are honoured to be working with them, Ninja Tune and Music Declares Emergency on this pilot release.”

MDE will also have a stage for the first time at the market. The ‘No Music On A Dead Planet’ Stage will feature acoustic performances including a stripped-back set at 2.30pm from Kristin Hersh. She will play songs from her 30-year playbook including Throwing Muses and 50FootWave as well as her solo work.

Really looking forward to playing at the @IndieLabelMkt in London on Saturday! https://t.co/iZMu6TNIJc — Lande Hekt (@landeyolande) July 13, 2022

Before Hersh, Broken Bear will play a set at 1pm followed by Tot Taylor at 1.30pm and Lande Hekt at 2pm.

In related news, last month Festival Republic, the music promotor behind Reading & Leeds, Latitude and more, teamed up with MDE in an effort to bring renewable power to UK festival sites.