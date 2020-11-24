Bid goodbye to 2020 with Ben&Ben, Leanne & Naara at virtual New Year’s Eve concert

Filipino acts Ben&Ben, Leanne & Naara and more will perform at a virtual New Year’s Eve show BYE 2020.

In a Facebook post on November 21, BYE 2020 posted the first batch of performers, which also included rock band The Itchyworms, singer-songwriter Keiko Necesario and singers Fern and Elha Nympha.

There are no details yet on when the next batch will be announced. On BYE 2020’s About page, they wrote that the event will feature more Filipino musicians and “various international artists”.

See the lineup below.

Some of the acts in the lineup have recently released new music and are preparing for upcoming albums. Ben&Ben released their single and accompanying music video for ‘Di Ka Sayang’ earlier this month, while Leanne & Naara will debut their first full-length album ‘Daybreak’ on November 27.

The Itchyworms and Keiko Necesario released new albums this year, ‘Waiting For The End to Start’ and Ready, Let Go’, respectively.

Fern, who released the song ‘Kaori’ under 88rising imprint Paradise Rising in July, will also be part of the virtual fest Double Happiness Winter Wonder Festival, live-streaming on concert platform Eastern Standard Time in early December.