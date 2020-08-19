Watch Biffy Clyro’s striking new rain-soaked video for ‘Space’

Biffy Clyro have shared the striking new video for their song ‘Space’ — watch frontman Simon Neil star in the rain-soaked clip below.

The track is the latest to be taken from Biffy’s new album ‘A Celebration of Endings’, which is en route to earning the band their third consecutive UK number one album on Friday (August 21).

The trio have today (August 19) shared the dramatic video for ‘Space’, which stars Neil as one half of a couple whose carefully choreographed moves (arranged by Olivier Award-winning choreographer Steven Hogget), according to a press release, “operate as a metaphor for those rare relationships that endure and prosper as the years pass”.

You can watch the Joe Connor-directed video for Biffy Clyro’s ‘Space’ below.

Speaking to NME for a track-by-track run-through of ‘A Celebration of Endings’ that you can see in full below, Neil described ‘Space’ as the record’s “most unashamedly sincere song”.

“It’s about those people that when you come back to them, nothing’s ever changed, you feel comfortable, and you feel the same way you always did,” he said.

“Musically it felt important to keep this simple. The album is quite complex musically, and this song is the first time that it takes a wee breather.”

Meanwhile, Neil also told NME about Biffy’s progress on recording a “sister album” to ‘A Celebration Of Endings’ – among his plans to finish four new albums this year.

“We’ve got 15 songs that didn’t make the album that we’re going to record as soon as possible,” said Neil. “The plus side of not touring is that we can go straight in and make music.”

He continued: “Some of them are like, right electronic. There are a few that just BIG. We’ve got this song called ‘Slurpy Slurpy Sleep Sleep’, that’s just one of those rhythms you can listen to all night and makes me feel so good. There will be a different aim to that record from ‘A Celebration Of Endings’. I want it to be a bit more sprawling and a little bit less, song-y.

“It will be a sister record, and it will be called something like ‘A Commemoration Of Commiserations’ or something like that.”

Biffy Clyro will embark on an intimate tour, dubbed the ‘Fingers Crossed Tour’, in April 2021 — you can see the planned live dates below.

April 2021

11 – University (Mountford Hall), Liverpool

12 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

13 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

15 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

16 – O2 Guildhall, Southampton

17 – O2 Academy, Bristol