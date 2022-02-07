Big Bang to make long-awaited comeback as quartet later this year

Big Bang are set to make their long-awaited return with new music this spring.

Earlier today (February 7), the boyband’s agency YG Entertainment said in a statement to South Korean media outlets that the quartet would be releasing new music later this year. The upcoming project will be Big Bang’s first release in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the quartet have completed the recording process for their new material, and are set to film a music video in the coming weeks. The as-yet-unnamed release is slated to arrive some time in spring.

In the same statement, YG Entertainment also revealed that member T.O.P. has left the agency, which he has been with for the past 16 years. Despite the end of the rapper’s contract with the company, YG Entertainment has confirmed that the rapper remains a member of Big Bang and will be involved in the group’s upcoming release.

“We respect that T.O.P. wants to expand his horizons beyond Big Bang and he has had thorough discussions with the other members,” said YG Entertainment. “He will be a part of Big Bang’s activities whenever possible.”

Big Bang’s upcoming new music will also be their first release as a quartet, following the depature of ex-member Seungri. The former K-pop idol had left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019, due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Earlier this year, Seungri had his prison sentence reduced to 18 months from the original three years after reportedly pleading guilty to all charges brought against him. Prior to his January 27 trial, the singer had vehemently denied all charges and his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in all his previous hearings.