Big Bang confirm they’ll make long-awaited comeback in April

Big Bang have shared an official release date for their forthcoming comeback project.

At midnight KST today (March 21), YG Entertainment and the four members of the K-pop boyband uploaded a teaser image for the group’s long-awaited comeback, which is set to be released next month. The as-yet-unnamed release will be Big Bang’s first new music in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’.

“BIGBANG 0AM APR 05 2022,” reads the poster, which features a blank polaroid picture. While the upcoming release is set to arrive at midnight on April 5, it is unclear which timezone it is referring to. Further details, such as the format of the release and title of the project, are expected in the coming days.

Last week, the agency also confirmed that all four members of the band had recently wrapped up a shoot for their new music video. “Big Bang’s G-Dragon, Taeyang, T.O.P and Daesung recently completed filming the music video for their new song,” wrote YG, which added that the group’s preparations were “progressing smoothly.”

YG Entertainment first announced the boyband’s highly-anticipated return last month, where it also revealed member T.O.P. had left the agency. Despite the end of the rapper’s contract with the company, YG confirmed that T.O.P remains a member of Big Bang and will be involved in the upcoming release.

However, the rapper has since hinted that the upcoming project might be the final release featuring him for the foreseeable future. “In the last few years, I was starting to think that maybe this was the end, and maybe there won’t be T.O.P of Big Bang for a while,” he said

recently.

Big Bang’s upcoming release will also notably be their first as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri. The former K-pop idol had left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019, due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Earlier this year, Seungri had his prison sentence reduced to 18 months from the original three years after reportedly pleading guilty to all charges brought against him. Prior to his January 27 trial, the singer had vehemently denied all charges and his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal in all his previous hearings.