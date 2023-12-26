Big Bang’s Daesung announces ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour

South Korean singer Daesung of K-pop boyband Big Bang has announced the dates and venues for his upcoming 2024 tour of Japan.

Called the ‘D’s IS ME’ Japan Live Tour 2024, Daesung’s upcoming shows in the East Asian country will kick off in April 2024 at the Culttz Kawasaki venue in Kawasaki, Japan. In the same month, he’ll also play shows in the cities of Kobe and Sapporo.

Thereafter, the Big Bang singer will play 10 more shows in May across Japan. It includes two shows in Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka each, as well as stand-alone concerts in Kurashiki, Hiroshima, Saitama and Maebashi.

Pre-sale tickets to Daesung’s ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour are available now via the D-LITE Japan Official Fanclub app.

The dates for Daesung’s ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour are:

APRIL 2024

13: Kawasaki, Japan, Culttz Kawasaki

14: Kawasaki, Japan, Culttz Kawasaki

17: Kobe, Japan, Kobe Kokusai Hall

18: Kobe, Japan, Kobe Kokusai Hall

21: Sapporo, Japan, Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater Hitaru

MAY 2024

02: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Sunpalace Hall

03: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Sunpalace Hall

06: Kurashiki, Japan, Kurashiki Civic Center

16: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Prefectural Art Theater Concert Hall

17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Prefectural Art Theater Concert Hall

19: Hiroshima, Japan, Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen Hall

23: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka

24: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka

30: Saitama, Japan, Omiya Sonic City Large Hall

31: Maebashi, Japan, Beisia Cultural Hall

D-LITE JAPAN LIVE TOUR 2024 "D's IS ME"

⠀

▶팬클럽 선예매 접수: 2023.12.25 (MON) 18:00

▶2023/12/25(月)18:00より、FC先行 (抽選)の受付スタート！

▶FC member presale : From 6pm on Dec. 25, 2023.

⠀

Your attention and support are sincerely appreciated

⠀

⬇️JAPAN FC… pic.twitter.com/B1enDHnJAX — DAESUNG (@d_lable) December 25, 2023

The tour announcement comes shortly after Daesung dropped the song ‘It Flows’, a remake of a 2012 track of the same name by Lee Han-chul. The single was the Big Bang singer’s first release in six years.