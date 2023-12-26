Big Bang’s Daesung announces ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour

South Korean singer Daesung of K-pop boyband Big Bang has announced the dates and venues for his upcoming 2024 tour of Japan.
Called the ‘D’s IS ME’ Japan Live Tour 2024, Daesung’s upcoming shows in the East Asian country will kick off in April 2024 at the Culttz Kawasaki venue in Kawasaki, Japan. In the same month, he’ll also play shows in the cities of Kobe and Sapporo.
Thereafter, the Big Bang singer will play 10 more shows in May across Japan. It includes two shows in Fukuoka, Nagoya and Osaka each, as well as stand-alone concerts in Kurashiki, Hiroshima, Saitama and Maebashi.
Pre-sale tickets to Daesung’s ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour are available now via the D-LITE Japan Official Fanclub app.
The dates for Daesung’s ‘D’s IS ME’ 2024 Japan tour are:
APRIL 2024
13: Kawasaki, Japan, Culttz Kawasaki
14: Kawasaki, Japan, Culttz Kawasaki
17: Kobe, Japan, Kobe Kokusai Hall
18: Kobe, Japan, Kobe Kokusai Hall
21: Sapporo, Japan, Sapporo Cultural Arts Theater Hitaru
MAY 2024
02: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Sunpalace Hall
03: Fukuoka, Japan, Fukuoka Sunpalace Hall
06: Kurashiki, Japan, Kurashiki Civic Center
16: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Prefectural Art Theater Concert Hall
17: Nagoya, Japan, Aichi Prefectural Art Theater Concert Hall
19: Hiroshima, Japan, Hiroshima Bunka Gakuen Hall
23: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka
24: Osaka, Japan, Grand Cube Osaka
30: Saitama, Japan, Omiya Sonic City Large Hall
31: Maebashi, Japan, Beisia Cultural Hall
D-LITE JAPAN LIVE TOUR 2024 "D's IS ME"
▶팬클럽 선예매 접수: 2023.12.25 (MON) 18:00
▶2023/12/25(月)18:00より、FC先行 (抽選)の受付スタート！
▶FC member presale : From 6pm on Dec. 25, 2023.
Your attention and support are sincerely appreciated
⬇️JAPAN FC… pic.twitter.com/B1enDHnJAX
— DAESUNG (@d_lable) December 25, 2023
The tour announcement comes shortly after Daesung dropped the song ‘It Flows’, a remake of a 2012 track of the same name by Lee Han-chul. The single was the Big Bang singer’s first release in six years.