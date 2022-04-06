Big Bang dominate music charts with comeback single ‘Still Life’

Big Bang have topped global and South Korean music charts with their new comeback single, ‘Still Life’.

According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, ‘Still Life’ topped the real-time charts of major Korean music streaming platforms Melon, Genie, Flo, Bugs and Vibe just 13 hours after its digital release. Data from music chart aggregate Instiz iChart show that ‘Still Life’ is currently the most popular song in South Korea, at the time of writing.

‘Still Life’ has also topped streaming charts around the world as well. The track ranked first on the real-time charts on Chinese streaming service QQ Music and Japanese streaming service Line Music, and topped the iTunes song charts in over 30 regions worldwide.

‘Still Life’ is Big Bang’s first new music in four years, since their 2018 song ‘Flower Road’. Notably, it’s also the group’s first release as a quartet, following the departure of ex-member Seungri. The former K-pop idol had left the group and the entertainment industry in 2019, due to his involvement in the Burning Sun scandal.

Hours after the release of ‘Still Life’, member T.O.P opened up about where he is in life in a letter posted to his personal Instagram account. In it, T.O.P. thanked the staff at his former label, YG Entertainment, for the past 16 years and expressed “utmost gratitude” to the fans.

“I’m thinking I might be going through another important turning point of my life at the moment,” the rapper wrote, seemingly hinting at a new direction in life without Big Bang. “I look forward to the day when I’ll be able to come back as a man of inspiration in the near future.”