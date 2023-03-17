Big Bang’s G-Dragon says he has a new project in the works

Big Bang member G-Dragon has revealed that he is currently working on a new project.

The K-pop idol recently appeared on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Korea, as part of his work as the global ambassador for Chanel. For the cover, he’s seen in pieces from the luxury brand’s 2023 Spring/Summer collection.

G-Dragon also briefly spoke to the publication about what’s he been up to, revealing that he has something in the works. “I’ve been wanting to tell you that I’m currently preparing for a project that makes my heart flutter in many ways,” he said, as translated by Soompi.

“Although I can’t go into detail about the current status of the project… I can tell you that several things are underway. I’m working on it step by step,” G-Dragon added. It is currently unclear if the project will be related to music or something else entirely.

Earlier this year, G-Dragon had revealed that he is working on a new album. His last solo music output was his 2017 EP ‘Kwon Ji Young, which included the hit single ‘Untitled, 2014’. In the same year, he had also collaborated with Zion.T (‘Complex’), IU (‘Palette’) and PSY (‘Fact Assault’).

Meanwhile, he previously reunited with his fellow Big Bang members in 2022 for the single ‘Still Life’. The song was the boyband’s first release since member T.O.P left long-time agency YG Entertainment.

On the other hand, member Taeyang recently teamed up with BTS’ Jimin on the song ‘Vibe’. In an interview with NME, he said the collaboration come about “naturally” and was “very seamless”.