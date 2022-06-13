Big Bang member T.O.P is launching his own wine brand

Big Bang’s T.O.P will soon be launching his very own wine label.

Today (June 13), the Big Bang rapper unveiled new product images of his upcoming wine label, T’SPOT. The official brand logo features art by Kyoto-based artist Kohei Nawa, who T.O.P also tagged in his post.

“Here it is- T’SPOT. I hope to share my passion for wine with as many people as possible,” he wrote in the accompanying caption, revealing its name. T.O.P had also included the hashtag “#winter2022”, hinting at the official launch of T’SPOT.

The upcoming wines are made in collaboration with French winemaker Jean-Luc Thunevin, who is also tagged in the post.

“It started when I was going through some tough times, as a way to pay back fan support,” said T.O.P of the upcoming wine label in a previous interview with Prestige Hong Kong, which he also shared in his post.

“I came up with this idea that I wanted to share some good wines at a reasonable price. It doesn’t have to be only for certain people out there – I want to share with everyone,” said the star.

Earlier this month, T.O.P was spotted reportedly filming a music video in Manhattan, New York, sparking speculations of a solo comeback. While neither T.O.P nor his representatives have yet to respond to the reports, the purported “comeback project” may mark the rapper’s first since he left longtime label YG Entertainment in February.