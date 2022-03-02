Big Bang’s T.O.P reportedly plans to release his first solo album soon

Big Bang member T.O.P is reportedly working on his debut solo album.

The rapper reportedly spoke to lifestyle-luxury magazine Prestige Hong Kong about his hopes for the future, following his departure from long-time management agency YG Entertainment last month, as well as his plan to release a debut solo album soon.

Further details on what his upcoming solo release might entail are expected to be detailed in the rapper’s cover story with the magazine, which is due out on March 7. According to the magazine, T.O.P will also “break his silence” on his disappearance from the public eye and speak about his “love for art and music”.

Last month, YG Entertainment announced that the rapper decided to part ways with the agency after 16 years. At the time, the company said that T.O.P. had discussed his decision to end his contract with the group’s members and that the K-pop idol “wants to expand his horizons beyond Big Bang”.

Despite the end of his contract, T.O.P will still be involved in Big Bang’s upcoming release, which is reportedly scheduled for later this year. According to Korea JoongAng Daily, the quartet have completed the recording process for their new material.

Following this announcement, T.O.P seemingly expressed his relief over his decision, while not directly mentioning YG Entertainment. “HAPPY,” his Instagram Stories read. “I’m so HAPPY.”

