Big Bang’s Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin welcome their first child

Big Bang’s Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-Rin have welcomed their first child.

On December 6, South Korean news outlet Hankook Ilbo reported that the two South Korean welcomed the birth of a healthy baby boy. A spokesperson from YG Entertainment, Taeyang’s agency, responded to the news and confirmed that the pair had indeed welcomed their first child.

“Taeyang’s wife Min Hyo-rin recently gave birth to a healthy son,” the agency told SPOTV News, as translated by Soompi.

News that Taeyang and Min were expecting a baby was first released in September, with reports from Hankook Ilbo stating that the actress was then in the late stages of her pregnancy and had been spotted by residents in the Hannam-dong, where they live.

A spokesperson from Min’s agency later confirmed that she was indeed pregnant. “She is waiting joyfully,” the agency said, as translated by Soompi. “As she hopes to give birth quietly, we ask for your understanding in not being able to respond to further questions.”

Taeyang and Min first confirmed their relationship in 2015, after years of rumours and reports by the South Korean media. They had first met on the set of Taeyang’s music video for ‘1AM’ back in 2013. The duo subsequently got married in 2018 in a private ceremony officiated by actor Ki Tae-young.

Since their marriage, both Taeyang and Min have continued to keep a low public profile. Hyo-rin’s last acting role was in the 2019 biographical film Race To Freedom: Um Bok Dong. On the other, Taeyang’s last solo music release was in 2017, and Big Bang’s most recent release as a group was their 2018 single ‘Flower Road’.