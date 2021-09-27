Big Bang’s Taeyang and Min Hyo-rin are expecting their first child

Big Bang member Taeyang and actress Min Hyo-rin are expecting their first child.

On September 27, Hankook Ilbo reported that Min is currently in the late stages of her pregnancy and had been spotted by residents in the Hannam-dong, where they live. The news publication also alleged that the South Korean power couple are currently expecting the child “soon”.

Later on the same day, a spokesperson from Min’s agency confirmed in a statement to Xports News that she was indeed regiment. “She is waiting joyfully,” the agency said, as translated by Soompi. “As she hopes to give birth quietly, we ask for your understanding in not being able to respond to further questions.”

Advertisement

Taeyang and Min first confirmed their relationship in 2015, after years of rumours and reports by the South Korean media. They had first met on the set of Taeyang’s music video for ‘1AM’ back in 2013. The duo subsequently got married in 2018 in a private ceremony officiated by actor Ki Tae-young.

Since their marriage, both Taeyang and Min have continued to keep a low public profile. Min’s last acting role was in the 2019 biographical film Race To Freedom: Um Bok Dong. On the other, Taeyang’s last solo music release was in 2017, and Big Bang’s most recent release as a group was their 2018 single ‘Flower Road’.

In other news, breakout Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon has opened up about how she reacted when she first got the role and how she prepared for her part. “More than anything, I think I was able to accept [the character] Sae-byeok without any big difficulties because I am similar to her,” she said.