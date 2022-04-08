Big Hit Music to crack down on “unauthorised” BTS merch ahead of Las Vegas residency

Big Hit Music is cracking down on unofficial BTS merchandise ahead of the group’s four-night Las Vegas residency at the Allegiant Stadium.

Yesterday (April 7), the music label said in a statemen that it will be taking action against companies that produce, sell and distribute products that “make unauthorised use of BTS images and trademarks” in the coming days.

“During the BTS ‘Permission To Dance On Stage – Las Vegas’ concert, we will be closely monitoring the concert venue and surrounding areas, and will take all lawful steps to prevent the sale of such violating products,” it added.

Big Hit Music also encouraged fans who will be attending the concerts or visiting the venue to “exercise caution by avoiding purchase of Violating Products”. It added: “Big Hit Music is committed to and will continue to work tirelessly to protect our artists and their rights.”

[공지] 아티스트 초상 및 상표권 무단 사용 상품에 대한 공지 (+ENG) pic.twitter.com/D8g0Hcpr4O — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) April 6, 2022

In other BTS news, Big Hit Music announced on April 8 that member Jin will be minimising his participation on all four nights of the Las Vegas concerts, due to a previous injury sustained to his left finger. Despite having gone for surgery, medical personnel have advised Jin to minimise physical activity to prevent a deeper injury from occurring.

“As a result, Jin’s choreography and stage performance will be limited to a certain extent. We ask for your understanding and support from all our fans,” Big Hit Music wrote.

In addition to BTS’ four-night residency at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium, all four dates will be broadcast live to the nearby MGM Grand Garden Arena, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event. Moreover, the final day of their residency will also be streamed online worldwide, per Billboard.

In addition, the entertainment company has also released a promotional TV spot and poster for the upcoming concerts. The video notably features footage from the boyband’s previous ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concerts in 2021.