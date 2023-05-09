Big Joanie are “gutted” to postpone US East Coast tour due to medical emergency

Big Joanie have announced the postponement of their upcoming US East Coast tour due to an unspecified “medical emergency.”

Their upcoming US tour would have been their first, hitting hotspots including Nashville, Atlanta, and New York City. In a recent Instagram post, the British punk trio penned an apologetic kessage to their fans.

“We were so excited to play our first East Coast tour but sadly, due to a medical emergency, we will have to postpone to a later date,” they said. “All tickets will remain valid, so please hang on to yours for a moment while we work on rescheduled dates. If you prefer, a refund is possible — just reach out to your point of purchase. We can’t wait to get out there and play and will announce new dates soon!”

They end the caption by saying they’re “absolutely gutted but health and wellbeing is important” and that they “look forward to seeing you soon and giving you our all.”

The London-based band recently finished touring the West Coast of the States, performing three shows in California AND ending at the Constellation Room in Santa Ana in March. After a brief break, the band were set to start their East Coast tour on May 19 at Purgatory at the Masquerade in Atlanta, Georgia.

The tour came in support of their acclaimed second album ‘Back Home’. NME gave the record four stars, saying that the album “sees their righteous politics still intact, but presented via electronic noise, folk tenderness and jangly guitar pop.”

In celebration of the upcoming debut North American tour, the band released a live rendition of the anthemic album cut, ‘Cactus Tree’.

Meanwhile, Big Joanie are set also to perform at this year’s Glastonbury. They will be on Billy Bragg’s Left-Field line-up alongside Benefits, Cavetown, Dréya Mac, and Jamie Webster. They also appear on the line-up for Bluedot Festival, which also includes Grace Jones, Róisín Murphy, and Lava La Rue.