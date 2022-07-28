Big Joanie share new single ‘In My Arms’, detail second album and UK tour

Big Joanie have returned with a cruisy new single titled ‘In My Arms’, sharing it alongside the announcement for their forthcoming second album and a nine-date headline tour in support of it.

Discussing the themes explored in the track, frontwoman Stephanie Phillips said in a statement: “At this point I was getting tired of living in London and dreaming about another life. It’s about knowing you should go another way in life but you end up dreaming about the road you’ve already travelled down even though you know it won’t take you where you need to go.”

Have a look at the music video for ‘In My Arms’, directed by Lydia Garnett, below:

Advertisement

‘In My Arms’ is the second single to be released from Big Joanie’s new album, following ‘Happier Still’ at the start of June. The album itself – the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Sistahs’ – is titled ‘Back Home’ and will be out on November 4 via Daydream Library Series (and Kill Rock Stars outside the UK and Europe). That release will be followed by a sprawling tour of the UK next January.

See below for the cover art and tracklisting for ‘Back Home’ – as well as a full list of the dates for next year’s album tour – then find pre-orders for the album here, and tickets for the tour here.

1. ‘Cactus Tree’

2. ‘Taut’

3. ‘Confident Man’

4. ‘What Are You Waiting For’

5. ‘In My Arms’

6. ‘Your Words’

7. ‘Count To 10′

8. ‘Happier Still’

9. ‘Insecure’

10. ‘Today’

11. ‘I Will’

12. ‘In My Arms (Reprise)’

13. ‘Sainted’

Big Joanie’s UK tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2022

Friday 11 – Albert Hall (supporting Courtney Barnett)

Saturday 12 – The Dome, Brighton (supporting Courtney Barnett)

Advertisement

JANUARY 2023

Friday 6 – Bristol, Strange Brew

Sunday 8 – Southampton, Joiners

Tuesday 10 – Oxford, Bullingdon

Wednesday 11 – London, Garage

Thursday 12 – Birmingham, Hare And Hounds

Friday 13 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

Saturday 14 – Glasgow, Mono

Sunday 15 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Cluny

Tuesday 17 – Manchester, Deaf Institute