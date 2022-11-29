Big Mountain Music Festival releases daily performance schedules, announces new artists

Thailand’s Big Mountain Music Festival has premiered the full performance schedule in the lead up to its return on December 10 and 11.

The festival made waves in August when it revealed its initial lineup, which includes some of the Thai music scene’s biggest artists. The event is set to feature nine stages with acts and activities happening concurrently on both days. As of September, the tickets have been sold out.

On the Mountain Stage, audiences can expect performances from acts such as Boom Boom Cash, F.Hero and Bear Knuckle, MILLI, and Taitosmith.

The Cow Stage will feature acts like singer-songwriter Violette Wautier, Stamp, and synth-pop band Polycat.

The Block Stage brings together the region’s most popular hip hop acts like Cambodia’s VannDa, Thai rappers OG Bobby, SPRITE, GUYGEEGEE, SARAN and DIEOUT, AUTTA, and more, as well as Thai girl group 4EVE and OG Thai hip hop group Thaitanium.

The Egg Stage will feature H 3 F, Phum Viphurit, HYBS, Landokmai, and a special showcase from bpm plus asia featuring rappers JP The Wavy, SUBOI, and other artists such as Tarvethz and Oak Soe Khant. As reported by HipHopDX Asia, the INTERFLOW: CHAPTER 1 showcase was “curated to reflect the contemporary rap scene and the theme of ‘WHAT’S POPPIN’”—aiming to maximise the festival attendees’ experience and create memorable moments that will be talked about and passed onto future generations.”

Tickets to Big Mountain Music Festival are sold out.