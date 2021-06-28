Big Red Machine are teasing something, and fans think Taylor Swift is involved

Big Red Machine, the side project of Bon Iver‘s Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner, are teasing their return, with fans speculating that Taylor Swift is involved.

The duo posted a teaser on Instagram for what appears to be a new project called ‘How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last’.

They’ve also launched a website, howlongdoyouthinkitsgonnalast.com, which features similar artwork as the teaser and a clock counting down.

Fans were quick to spot that the teaser features handwriting that they believe to be Swift’s, fuelling rumours that she’s involved with the new material.

Notably, Vernon shared a snippet of what appeared to be a Big Red Machine track with Swift during an Instagram Live session in April.

“That’s the awesome Taylor one. I think this should be the single,” Vernon can be heard saying in the clip. He and Dessner both worked with Swift on her acclaimed 2020 albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’.

Dessner announced last year that Big Red Machine were working on a follow-up to their self-titled debut album, and that Swift had been providing feedback on their new material. Later, he also said that he expects to collaborate with her further in the future.

“Inevitably, I think we will continue to be in each other’s artistic and personal lives. I don’t know exactly what the next form that will take, but certainly, it will continue,” he said.

In March, meanwhile, Dessner paid tribute to Swift after ‘Folklore’ won Album Of The Year at the Grammys, crediting her with “restoring my faith in music”.