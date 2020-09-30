Big Sean bought Slash’s old house and kept the skulls that came with it

Big Sean has revealed that he’s held onto “a couple of skulls” that Slash left at the house he bought off him.

The Detroit rapper told NME in a new interview that he’s redecorated and renovated much of the Guns N’ Roses‘ guitarist’s former Beverley Hills home, but has retained some of Slash’s abandoned items to remind him that the property once belonged to a rock star.

Sean raps on ‘Lucky Me’, a song from his new album ‘Detroit 2‘: “Even bought Slash old crib, that’s rock star as it gets“. Asked to confirm if that line is true, Sean answered: “Yeah, it’s in Beverley Hills and it’s crazy – it even has a night club in it. I renovated the whole house but I kept the night club, even though I’m not really a club guy.”

Sean continued: “[Slash] left a couple of skulls on the wall that I kept. There’s also this super colourful door that I kept and a big, big painting on one of the staircases. So there’s a couple of things I kept for keepsake just to be like, ‘This is Slash’s’, you know?”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sean talked about overcoming depression as well as the late-night pop culture debates he had with Eminem while working with the rapper.

NME asked Sean how his professional relationship began with Eminem, who features on the track ‘Friday Night Cypher’.

“The first time I linked up with Em was when we did [2014 track] ‘Detroit Vs. Everybody’. Royce [Da 5’9”] was one of the ones who brought us together; he was like a connector. So we went in the studio, it was just me, Em and the engineer. We were eating pizza and debating which was better between South Park and Family Guy.

“[Eminem] said South Park was better. I was saying Family Guy was better at the time because I was a huge fan of the show. But in hindsight, South Park has been very clutch. It’s an amazing show,” Sean revealed.

In a three-star review of ‘Detroit 2’, NME wrote that the “soulful collection finds the positive Detroit MC paying unabashed tribute to his hometown” despite at times sounding “overblown”.