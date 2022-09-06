Big Sean releases ‘Detroit’ mixtape on streaming services with new song ‘More Thoughts’

Big Sean has released an expanded edition of ‘Detroit’ on streaming services, in celebration of the 2012 mixtape’s 10-year anniversary.

‘Detroit’ arrives complete with the mixtape’s original 18-song tracklist — which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole and Jhené Aiko — with the addition of the previously unreleased song ‘More Thoughts’. Listen to that below.

Advertisement

Big Sean first teased ‘More Thoughts’ in 2019, but officially shared the song alongside the ‘Detroit’ tracks on Sunday (September 4). Referencing the streaming release of the mixtape — which was first announced last year — the rapper reflected on “what a journey it’s been”, before promising “new music very soon.”

Fielding questions on Twitter ahead of the release, Big Sean said ‘Detroit’ — which followed his 2011 debut album ‘Finally Famous’ — was a chance to “have fun n stay creative”, and to “try flows n just be experimental wit the shit”. In addition to Lamar, J. Cole and Aiko, the tracklist of ‘Detroit’ also includes appearances from French Montana, Chris Brown and Wiz Khalifa, among others.

Referencing future projects, Big Sean said he had been working with “a couple new producers” he was “excited about”, along with “some of my frequent collaborators”, also revealing that he’d recently worked with KAYTRANADA. The prospective release would mark Big Sean’s first studio album since the 2020 sequel to his first mixtape, titled ‘Detroit 2’.

I been working with a couple new producers im excited about n some of my frequent collaborators but i just worked with @KAYTRANADA n wanna work wit him more n i wanna get wit my dawg Sango soon as well #DETROITMixtape https://t.co/PBzY2c4F9e — Sean Don (@BigSean) September 5, 2022

Speaking of the album in a 2020 interview with NME, Big Sean said ‘Detroit 2’ arose at a time when he was reflecting on the original mixtape. “This time I was coming back with a new and improved version of myself”, he said, “so it felt only right that I called this project ‘Detroit 2’.”

Advertisement

Since then, the rapper has this year appeared at both the Coachella and Lollapalooza music festivals. Elsewhere, he released the singles ‘Chaos’ and ‘The One’ alongside producer Hit-Boy in November 2021, which formed part of the pair’s collaborative EP ‘What You Expect’.