Big Sean reveals another TWENTY88 album with Jhené Aiko is “in the works”

Big Sean has revealed that he and partner Jhené Aiko have another TWENTY88 album “in the works”.

The couple teamed up in 2016 to release a self-titled album under their TWENTY88 moniker, with another track attributed to the project appearing on Sean’s latest record, ‘Detroit 2’.

Big Sean, real name Sean Anderson, dropped the hint about future TWENTY88 music during a Reddit AMA on September 17, when he was quizzed about the pair’s collaborative project by a fan.

“Sup man, big fan. Detroit 2 is still on repeat,” wrote the user. “I really like Time In, are you guys working on a new TWENTY88 album?”

“Its in the works,” Anderson replied.

He was also asked about potential new music with Aiko during a radio interview on Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning.

“Ya’ll gonna do another whole project like that?” asked host Ebro Darden, to which Anderson responded, “Yeah I hope, I think so.”

Big Sean talks Twenty88 pic.twitter.com/88WVCDGoug — Seané Updates (@SeaneUpdates) September 16, 2020

A follow-up to ‘TWENTY88’ has been a long time coming, with Anderson tweeting in 2016 that “the next @twenty88 album is coming next year”.

Thank you the next @twenty88 album is coming next year. We gon get our solo's off too though! #Dons #Soulmates #88 https://t.co/bXNP2VxAbd — Sean Don (@BigSean) November 12, 2016

While that didn’t eventuate, the couple did release a slew of collaborative songs under their own names, including Aiko’s ‘None Of Your Concern’ and Anderson’s ‘Body Language’.

They both released solo albums this year, with Aiko dropping ‘Chilombo’ in March. She shared the deluxe edition shortly after, featuring ‘Summer 2020’.

Anderson released his fifth studio album ‘Detroit 2’ earlier this month, featuring collaborative singles ‘Don Life’ with Lil Wayne, ‘Deep Reverence’ with the late Nipsey Hussle, ‘Friday Night Cypher’ with Eminem and ‘Lithuania’ alongside Travis Scott, among others.

NME gave the record three stars in a review, describing it as “unreserved passion from a generational rap talent with an upbeat message”.

Following the record’s release, which knocked Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ off the number one spot on Billboard’s 200 charts, Anderson announced he would be launching his own record label once the ‘Detroit 2’ album cycle was over.