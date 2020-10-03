Big Sean shares haunting lyric video for new track ‘Wolves’ with Post Malone

Big Sean has shared a lyric video for new track ‘Wolves’ featuring Post Malone – you can watch it below.

The new visualiser, which sees a group of wolves roam the streets of Detroit while one of them transforms into a person, comes after the release of the Sean’ new album ‘Detroit 2’.

The album is a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape of the same name, which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9″ and Chris Brown.

Watch the haunting lyric video for ‘Wolves’ below:

Last month, Sean shared a spacey new video inspired by The Shining for his single ‘Lithuania’ featuring Travis Scott.

In August, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper shared ‘Deep Reverence’, the first single from ‘Detroit 2’. The track, which includes a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle, hears Sean address his rumoured conflict with Kendrick Lamar.

Sean also shared a teaser video for ‘Don Life’. The track features Lil Wayne and samples Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Human Nature’, which Nas also sampled on 1994’s ‘It Ain’t Hard To Tell’.

Meanwhile, Big Sean has revealed that he’s held onto “a couple of skulls” that Slash left at the house he bought off him.

The Detroit rapper told NME in a new interview that he’s redecorated and renovated much of the Guns N’ Roses‘ guitarist’s former Beverley Hills home, but has retained some of Slash’s abandoned items to remind him that the property once belonged to a rock star.