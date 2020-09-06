Big Sean has shared a spacey new video for his single ‘Lithuania’ featuring Travis Scott – watch it below.

The video, which appears to draw inspiration from Stephen King’s The Shining, comes after the release of the rapper’s new album ‘Detroit 2’, which arrived on Friday (September 4).

The album is a follow-up to his 2012 mixtape of the same name, which featured guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9″ and Chris Brown.

Last month, the G.O.O.D. Music rapper shared ‘Deep Reverence’, the first single from ‘Detroit 2’. The track, which includes a posthumous verse from Nipsey Hussle, hears Sean address his rumoured conflict with Kendrick Lamar.

Sean also shared a teaser video for ‘Don Life’. The track features Lil Wayne and samples Michael Jackson’s iconic ‘Human Nature’, which Nas also sampled on 1994’s ‘It Ain’t Hard To Tell’.

Watch the eerie new video for ‘Lithuania’ below:

Earlier today (September 6), Big Sean revealed plans to start his own record label after his ‘Detroit 2’ album cycle is complete.

The rapper hosted a Q&A on Twitter, where fans were encouraged to submit questions under #AskBigSean.

Meanwhile, Sean has spoken about grieving the loss of his ex-fiancée and former Glee star Naya Rivera, who died last month.

The news of Rivera’s death was confirmed after her body was found on July 13 in Lake Piru, California, where she went missing on July 8. The actor had been on a boat trip with her four-year-old son, who later told authorities that his mother disappeared under the lake water.

Sean and Rivera, 33, were engaged between 2013 and 2014.