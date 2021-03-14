Big Sean’s ‘Detroit’ mixtape is finally coming to streaming services

Big Sean has announced that his 2012 mixtape ‘Detroit’ is finally coming to streaming services.

The acclaimed project, which won Mixtape Of The Year at the 2013 BET Hip Hop Awards, features the tracks ’24K’, ‘Mula’ and ‘Sellin Dreams’, and includes guest appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Royce Da 5’9″ and Chris Brown.

Yesterday (March 13), the city of Detroit celebrated its annual 313 Day (313 is the area code for Detroit). To mark the occasion, a fan suggested to Sean that he finally put the tape on DSPs.

The rapper replied with good news: “Next month the Detroit mixtape will be on all streaming services, re-mixed and mastered properly, finally! Happy 313 day tho.”

Next month the Detroit mixtape will be on all streaming services, re-mixed and mastered properly, finally! Happy 313 day tho 🙏🏾 https://t.co/zpLQeF0MAm — Sean Don (@BigSean) March 14, 2021

No further information was shared about what the remastered version of ‘Detroit’ will look like so it’s unclear as to whether the final version will be missing any tracks due to sampling or clearance issues.

Sean is one of several rappers who have added their old mixtapes to streaming services. Wiz Khalifa added ‘Kush & Orange Juice’ to DSPs a couple of years ago, followed soon after by Big K.R.I.T.‘s ‘K.R.I.T. Wuz Here’ and Lil Wayne‘s ‘No Ceilings’.

Back in September, Sean released ‘Detroit 2’, an album sequel to his mixtape of the same name.

In a three-star review of ‘Detroit 2’, NME‘s Will Lavin wrote: “Although it can be overblown, Sean’s passion is unreserved here, the record peppered with Instagram-worthy captions that urge listeners to take inspiration from their surroundings while keeping friends and family close.”

The review continued: “This is why Sean’s name continues to stay on the lips of rap connoisseurs almost a decade after his debut.”

Meanwhile, Big Sean has paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle in the video for his single ‘Deep Reverence’.