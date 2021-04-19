Biig Piig enters “sxc dom phase” with new single ‘Lavender’

Neo-soul artist Biig Piig has shared her first taste of solo music this year in the form of sultry new single ‘Lavender’.

The track is just as smooth and pulsing as previous releases ‘Feels Right‘ and ‘Oh No‘, but opts for a darker, more sensual sonic palette this time around. Here, Biig Piig – real name Jess Smyth – lets a brooding guitar line take the lead, emphasising how spacious the song is with whisper-quiet Billie Eilish-style vocals.

‘Lavender’ comes accompanied by a similarly dark music video that sees Smyth orchestrate a X-rated dinner party of lingerie, lace and bondage. Take a look below.

In a recent series of tweets, Biig Piig talks about how it felt to both express herself and explore her sexuality through the creation of ‘Lavender’.

“Growing up I never felt very feminine at all, I felt pretty out of place in my body and never rly felt sexy tbh lol,” she posted yesterday (April 18). “Recently I’m learning to embrace every part of myself and I felt so good dressed up in fenty in a sex party scene where I felt a part of it and not ashamed.”

“I feel so tied to all those sounds and am not finished exploring them but rn I’m in my sxc dom phase and feeling great.”

This marks the first single to be released from Biig Piig’s forthcoming EP ‘The Sky Is Bleeding’, slated for release on May 21.

Just last month (March), Biig Piig also featured as part of a dreamy collaboration with LA duo Emotional Oranges. Listen to ‘Body & Soul’ here.