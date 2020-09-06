Bilal shares ‘Voyage-19’ EP featuring Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper and more

Bilal has shared a new project called ‘Voyage-19’, which hears the soul star team up with Erykah Badu, Robert Glasper and many others.

Released in partnership with Brooklyn-based recording studio and music channel HighBreedMusic, ‘Voyage-19’ was written and recorded over the span of three days in August, with the musicians contributing remotely from their home studios.

For 54 hours, the world watched Bilal create the project in a live-streamed event with help from the likes of Badu, Glasper, Chuck Treece (of The Bad Brains), Tone Whitfield, and Philly-based MC Khemist.

Other names involved in the project include Keyon Harrold, Madison McFerrin, Nick Hakim, Cory Henry, Simon Mavin (of Hiatus Kaiyote), Jaime Woods, Marcus Strickland, Yahzarah, Ray Angry (of The Roots), Ben Williams, Brandee Younger, BigYuki, Melanie Charles, Marcus Gilmore, and Louis Cato.

Listen to the three-track project below:

<a href="http://bilalxhighbreedmusic.bandcamp.com/album/bilal-highbreedmusic-present-voyage-19">Bilal + HighBreedMusic present: VOYAGE-19 by Bilal x HighBreedMusic</a>

“Bilal masterfully guided the experience as musical director, producer, and vocalist, showcasing the fascinating progression of an initial idea to a finished album,” a press release said of the EP’s creation.

“The artists came together in a virtual green room that recreated the atmosphere of a studio session. They reminisced, laughed, wrote, recorded, produced, and mixed a brand new song each day. Viewers enjoyed rare access to the traditionally private world of song creation and album production – for free.”

Fans are being encouraged to support the project with donations as they will be shared among participating artists, many of whom, are facing “financial uncertainty” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, Erykah Badu teased that she might have some new music on the way soon.

Replying to a fan on Twitter who asked if they could have “a new album”, Badu suggested that she could use the extra time the coronavirus isolation has brought to make some new music.

“Shit…look like I got time now,” Badu replied to one fan, sparking rumours that a new album may surface.