Bill Clinton pays tribute to Christine McVie for lending Fleetwood Mac campaign song

Bill Clinton has expressed his gratitude to the late Christine McVie for lending Fleetwood Mac‘s ‘Don’t Stop’ to his 1992 presidential campaign.

McVie, who wrote and sang on the 1977 ‘Rumours’ single, died yesterday (November 30) aged 79. In a statement her family said that she “passed away peacefully at hospital” following a short illness.

Many musicians have since paid tribute to McVie on social media including her former bandmates Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood.

Advertisement

Writing on Twitter today (December 1), Clinton – who served as the 42nd US President between 1993 and 2001 – said he was “saddened” to learn of McVie’s death before recalling his link to Fleetwood Mac.

“‘Don’t Stop’ was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days,” Clinton wrote. “I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her.”

In January 1993, Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Rumours’-era line-up – comprising McVie, John McVie, Lindsey Buckingham, Nicks and Fleetwood – performed together for the first time in six years at Clinton’s inauguration.

I’m saddened by the passing of Christine McVie. “Don’t Stop” was my ’92 campaign theme song – it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I’m grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her. pic.twitter.com/UPUvpDWRZB — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2022

The group fully reformed four years later and recorded a live album, ‘The Dance’, in Burbank, California. McVie then departed Fleetwood Mac in 1998 before returning to the fold in 2014.

Advertisement

Clinton presented Fleetwood Mac with statuettes as MusicCares honourees in 2018. “They let me use [‘Don’t Stop’] as a theme song and I have been trying to live by it ever since,” he said at the New York event (via Reuters).

An accompanying video to Clinton’s tribute tweet states that ‘Don’t Stop’ “became indelibly linked with Clinton, playing at his rally and convention appearances in the years following his presidency”.

Soundtracked by the hit, the clip features archive footage and photographs of Fleetwood Mac and the former US President.

McVie last performed on-stage with Fleetwood Mac in November 2019, per Setlist.FM. You can watch footage from that concert here.

The late musician joined Fleetwood Mac in 1970, and was behind some of their biggest hits including ‘Little Lies’, ‘Everywhere’, ‘Songbird’ and ‘You Make Loving Fun’.