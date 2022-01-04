Bill Kreutzmann pulls out of Dead & Company shows in Mexico on doctor’s orders

Dead & Company drummer Bill Kreutzmann will not be appearing at the band’s shows in Mexico over the next two weeks, as his doctor reportedly ordered him to “sit this one out” due to issues with his heart.

The band – composed of surviving Grateful Dead members alongside John Mayer, Jeff Chimenti and Oteil Burbridge – are days away from hosting this year’s edition of their destination festival Playing In The Sand. The first leg of the festival, taking place alongside Mexico’s Riviera Cancún, will run from this Friday (January 7) through to Monday (January 10). The second, meanwhile, will take place the following weekend (January 13-16).

Kreutzmann announced via Twitter that he’d be skipping both legs of the festival today (January 4), citing concerns over his health that began to arise the year prior. “After a lifetime of playing special beats, it’s almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm,” he quipped.

“All jokes aside, my doctor has ordered me to take it easy (and stay safe) through the end of January so that I can continue to drum and play for you for many tours to come. I have a lot of music left in me and there’s no stopping me from playing it.

“I’ve never been one to obey orders or play by the rules, but in the interest of longevity, I hope you’ll understand.”

Read the full thread from Kreutzmann below:

Rolling Stone reports that Jay Lane will be filling in for Kreutzmann at Playing In The Sand. The former Primus drummer had previously taken Kreutzmann’s place last October, playing with Dead & Company for four of their shows in Colorado as well as their Halloween gig at the Hollywood Bowl.

Last August, Dead & Company performed a faithful recreation of The Grateful Dead’s set at Woodstock 1969. It came as part of their ongoing North American tour, with the show in question being held on the original festival site. That same month, the tour encountered tragedy when a man died after falling off a balcony at a concert in New York.

In November, it was announced that Jonah Hill would play The Grateful Dead’s late frontman, Jerry Garcia, in an as-yet-untitled biopic about the band. Martin Scorsese will direct and produce the produce the film, with Apple on board to distribute. Hill will also serve as a producer, alongside creative partner Matt Dines.