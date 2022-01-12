Billboard to launch two music charts in Vietnam

Billboard is set to launch two music charts in Vietnam this week under the banner of Billboard Vietnam.

Its two weekly charts launching this Friday (January 14) will be the Billboard Vietnam Hot 100, which will include all music genres, along with Billboard Vietnam Top Vietnamese Songs, which will rank the most popular local songs in the country. These charts will also be featured on Billboard.com.

According to a press release, the charts will rank Vietnamese songs based on a formula that incorporates streams from both subscription and ad-supported tiers of audio and video platforms, along with download sales.

Billboard Vietnam will join Billboard Indonesia as the company’s second presence in Southeast Asia. Billboard Indonesia was previously established in November 2018. A year later, Billboard Indonesia launched its own Top 100 chart.

“Music charts are one of the most important validations that artists can receive from fans,” said Billboard Vietnam CEO Myke Brown in a statement. “We are excited that Vietnamese music culture can unite and shine with artists around the world under a standardized metric for our music industry.

Billboard president Julian Holguin added that Billboard “couldn’t be more thrilled to launch a new regional chart in Vietnam.”

“Billboard is humbled to bring the rich Vietnamese music scene to a global audience,” added Holguin, “and we look forward to the artist discovery this chart will usher in.”

Vietnamese artists have made local headlines for breaking into Billboard charts in recent years. In 2018, pop star Mỹ Tâm made history by entering Billboard’s World Albums Top 10 with her album ‘Tâm 9’.

In 2020, singer Đặng Mai Phương’s song ‘Còn Gì Để Mất’ (‘I’ll Give My Soul’) landed on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, just shy of the top 20.