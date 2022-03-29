Billie Eilish and Finneas deliver emotional message at ‘Concert for Ukraine’

Billie Eilish and Finneas have delivered a message of support at tonight’s (March 29) ‘Concert For Ukraine’.

Announced earlier this month, the two-hour benefit show is raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and is being held at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham.

Eilish appeared via video link with brother Finneas shortly before a performance from the Manic Street Preachers.

Eilish said: “Hi everyone, we are so sorry we can’t be there tonight but we still wanted to offer all of our love and support to everyone performing and most importantly to express the support and solidarity with the millions of people who’ve been forced to flee their homes and leave everything behind.”

Finneas added: “The charities delivering humanitarian aid are doing a vital job so we want to say thank you to them and thanks to you for giving whatever you can.”

Elsewhere in the show, Jamala, who won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ukraine in 2016, appeared at the concert.

Jamala, who was forced to flee her home in the Ukraine two weeks ago, delivered an emotive performance of her Eurovision winning song ‘1944’ holding a Ukrainian flag throughout.

Ed Sheeran leads the line-up, and is set to perform along with Camila Cabello, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter, Nile Rodgers and Chic, Tom Odell, Anne Marie, Snow Patrol, and Becky Hill.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event – which is expected to raise over £3million – will be donated by ITV to the DEC fund.

You can donate here to the Red Cross to help those impacted by the conflict, or via a number of other ways through Choose Love.