Billie Eilish announces ‘Happier: The Destination’ Spotify experience

Billie Eilish has announced a new Spotify experience in celebration of her newly released second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

Released today (July 30), Eilish said making her new album was “the most fulfilling most satisfying and profound experience” she’s ever had with her music.

To commemorate the launch of ‘Happier Than Ever’, Spotify has unveiled ‘Happier: The Destination’, its first-ever artist hub on-platform which the streaming giant said “marks the culmination of Spotify’s continued support throughout Billie Eilish’s journey”.

Equipped with a wide range of exclusive content custom-created by Eilish herself, the new experience includes a series of the pop star’s curated playlists, a surprise easter egg, and more.

The Spotify hub contains three new enhanced album experiences, incorporating three different modes: ‘Fan Mode’, ‘Billie Mode’, and ‘Lyric Mode’, all made up of custom content that takes advantage of the streamer’s Canvas and Storylines, Playlist Clips.

The breakdown of the different modes are as follows:

LYRIC MODE: This sees Billie talking about each lyric in exclusive audioliners overlaid with motion graphics, bringing the words behind her songs to life – playlist here.

BILLIE MODE: This features dynamic visuals exploring themes of self discovery – featuring various versions of Eilish embodying different positions and movements that reflect her journey. Eilish will address the camera directly as she shares her story – playlist here.

FAN MODE: This includes exclusive interview content with Eilish featuring a soundscape of audio sent to the singer from fans throughout – playlist here.

Meanwhile, Eilish has announced details of her new BBC special, Billie Eilish: Up Close.

The programme will be broadcast in support of ‘Happier Than Ever’ and will air tomorrow (July 31) on BBC One at 10:30pm.