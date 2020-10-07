Billie Eilish announces livestreamed ‘Where Do We Go?’ concert

Billie Eilish has announced a special livestreamed show for later this month.

Taking to social media this evening (October 7), the pop star confirmed that Where Do We Go? The Livestream will air on October 24 at 11pm (BST).

“[I] miss doing shows so muuuuuch,” Eilish wrote, adding that she “can’t wait to be performing agaaaain” for her fans. You can see that post below.

Fans can purchase an e-ticket for $30 (£23) which also gives access to the concert video on demand for 24 hours after the show. Visit here for more information.

Back in May, Eilish was forced to cancel her entire ‘Where Do We Go?’ tour dates for 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The lengthy stint began in Miami in March, but the remaining concerts were subsequently shelved as the global health crisis worsened.

Eilish has since released her latest single ‘My Future’ as well as the video for her No Time To Die Bond theme. Earlier this week, the singer performed the latter song live on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Meanwhile, Eilish has launched a new initiative in a bid to get her young followers to vote in the upcoming US election on November 3. “It’s so much easier to not give a fuck, but right now you gotta give a fuck,” she insisted.

On National Voter Registration Day (September 22), the star explained in a video: “This election will have a huge impact on us, and this year four million Americans will turn 18 before November. Your voice matters. Make sure you use it.

“Long-term sustainable and systematic change happens when we demand it through activism, and when we make our voices heard in every election. Get registered now, right now.”