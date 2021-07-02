Billie Eilish announces new song ‘NDA’, arriving next week

Billie Eilish has announced details of another new song called ‘NDA’, which is set to be released next week.

The track will feature on the star’s second album, ‘Happier Than Ever’, which will arrive on July 30.

After teasing a new announcement on her Instagram Story yesterday (July 1), Eilish revealed the news on her social media accounts earlier today. “The new song and music video from the forthcoming album “Happier Than Ever” are out Friday, July 9,” she wrote.

Advertisement

She also shared what appears to be a still from the ‘NDA’ video, which features a blurry, double image of the singer against a black background. See it below now.

Billie Eilish – "NDA"

The new song and music video from the forthcoming album "Happier Than Ever" are out Friday, July 9. "Happier Than Ever" is out July 30. https://t.co/SrqlceteE4 pic.twitter.com/rjugb8Nn7w — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 2, 2021

‘NDA’ will be the fifth song to be shared from her second record ahead of its release. It follows this year’s ‘Your Power’ and ‘Lost Cause’, as well as ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’, both of which were released in 2020.

Eilish is reportedly working with the BBC ahead of the release of ‘Happier Than Ever’. Last month, Polydor co-president revealed in an interview that the pop star had “big plans with the BBC” for the album. No further details have been confirmed at present.

Meanwhile, Eilish has reflected on the making of her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, saying she “hated every second” of making it. “I hated writing,” she said. “I hated recording. I literally hated it. I would’ve done anything else. I remember thinking there’s no way I’m making another album after this. Absolutely not.”