Billie Eilish has broken an Instagram record for a second time with a post featuring her new British Vogue cover.

The pop star appears on the front of the June 2021 issue of the fashion magazine, in a shoot that she came up with the idea for.

“I love these pictures and I loved doing this shoot,” she captioned one post of a photo from the inside of the magazine on Instagram. “Do whatever you want whenever you want. Fuck everything else.”

Eilish’s Instagram post of the cover has broken the record for being the photo on the platform to reach 1million likes the fastest. She achieved the milestone in under six minutes. It is currently at over 15.5million likes at the time of writing.

It’s not the first time the teen superstar has broken the record. She previously toppled Selena Gomez’s claim to the title in March, when she shared a photo of her newly blonde hair. That picture reached 1million likes by the six-minute mark. With over 22.8million likes now, it is now the third most-liked photo on the social media site.

However, while the British Vogue cover may be the fastest photo on Instagram to reach 1million likes, another photo from the shoot that Eilish posted has zoom into the Top Five most-liked posts on the platform.

A photo of the musician in a trench coat and corset is the fourth most-liked post of all time with more than 20.5million likes at the time of writing. Apart from Eilish’s blonde hair reveal, it is only behind XXXTentacion’s final post before his death and a photo of an egg.

Meanwhile, Eilish released the third single from her upcoming new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ last week (April 29), titled ‘Your Power’. The track follows last year’s ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ and provides a haunting and potent response to abuse of power.

Speaking in the British Vogue article, the star discussed the power and influence that comes with being famous, saying: “Nobody should be given the power we’re given.