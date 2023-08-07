Billie Eilish dedicates ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to Angus Cloud at Lollapalooza

Billie Eilish has dedicated her performance of ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to late Euphoria star, Angus Cloud while at Lollapalooza – check out footage of the moment below.

Cloud – who was most widely recognised for his role as Fezco on the hit HBO show – died last Monday (July 31) at the age of 25. The news of his death came just weeks after he suffered the loss of his father.

Now, Eilish has become the latest star to come forward to pay tribute to the late actor, and dedicated her song ‘Never Felt So Alone’ to him during her set at this year’s Lollapalooza.

Advertisement

Released earlier this year, the track comes from her recent collaboration with Labrinth, and features prominently on the latest season of the Euphoria. At her festival set, she told the crowd: “R.I.P. to Angus Cloud, everybody”, after finishing the rendition.

Check out footage of the moment below.

The performance from the 21-year-old singer comes just after Cloud’s co-star Dominic Fike also paid tribute during a recent show at Houston’s 713 Music Hall.

Midway through his set, Fike – who played the role of Elliot in season two of Euphoria – took a moment to speak about his former colleague following an acoustic rendition of ‘Dark’ from his new album ‘Sunburn’.

Advertisement

“I guess I lost a friend of mine recently. He died the other night, which is wild to say because I don’t deal with grief often,” Fike said to his audience. “I haven’t had a lot of death happen around me, and this was the first time I feel like I knew the person well enough to cry over and feel something. It was weird.”

Tributes were also paid to Cloud from fellow Euphoria stars last week. Zendaya said that “words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor)”, while Sydney Sweeney said he “filled every room with laughter”.

A cause of death has not yet been announced, although Cloud’s mother Lisa has refuted claims that her son died by suicide.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she wrote in a Facebook update. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

For help and advice on mental health: