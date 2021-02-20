Billie Eilish gets temporary restraining order against suspected stalker

Billie Eilish has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

According to documents obtained by NBC News, the singer, 19, won the order after claiming that John Hearle, 23, camps outside a school across the road from her family home and perches on a fence to look into her house. He also allegedly performs a throat-slitting gesture when he sees her.

Eilish said the suspect’s alleged activity causes her “emotional injury including fear for my safety, fear for the safety of my family, and loss of my sense of peace and tranquility and security in my home and personal space resulting from the repeated instances of harassment”.

She continued: “I no longer feel safe going outside my home and enjoying basic physical exercise in my neighbourhood, as he could attempt to approach and hurt me … Every time I see him I just want to scream.”

Additionally, Eilish claimed that Hearle has harassed and threatened her. The singer alleged that he has watched her enter and exit her home while saying indiscernible things in a “low and disturbing voice” and has thrown “extremely disturbing” letters onto the property.

Last May Eilish’s family home was blurred on Google Street View after she obtained a restraining order against a trespasser who visited her home seven times. She was granted the temporary order against 24-year-old Prenell Rosseau.

The bungalow has now been blurred on the online map, as well as VirtualGlobeTrotting.Com, where a message reads: “This map’s location has been removed for privacy concerns.”