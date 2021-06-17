Billie Eilish is reportedly working with the BBC ahead of the release of her highly anticipated new album ‘Happier Than Ever’.

The singer is preparing the July release of the new LP, which will follow on from her 2019 debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

Speaking to Music Week, Polydor co-president Tom March said that Eilish has “big plans with the BBC” for ‘Happier Than Ever’, which is set for release on July 30 (via Official Charts).

No further details of Eilish’s potential work with the BBC have been announced as of yet. The BBC has previously broadcast live music specials with such artists as Ariana Grande, Adele and Harry Styles in recent times.

March also told Music Week that there have already been over 20,000 physical pre-orders of ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“Vinyl is massively important to Billie and her fans,” he explained. “She is one of the rare artists whose streaming audience is enormous but her fans love enjoying a physical format. Billie has worked really hard to make the vinyl formats incredibly special for her fans. They know the amount of love she puts into this.”

Earlier this week, rumours began circulating online suggesting that Eilish is readying a new collaboration with Air Jordan.

The singer has yet to officially announce or comment on any potential partnership with the Nike sneaker brand, however.