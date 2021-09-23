Billie Eilish launches her own limited Amazon Echo Studio speaker

Billie Eilish has teamed up with Amazon to launch her very own Echo Studio speaker.

The device is adorned with her ‘Happier Than Ever’ album cover art and it is available for pre-order now for $229.99 (£168.37) here and will ship in October.

“I can’t wait for my cutie fans to be able to listen to my new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ in spatial audio, available on Amazon Music Unlimited,” Eilish said in an Amazon statement.

Customers can also set up Eilish-inspired wakeup calls or routines, by having Alexa play their favourite Eilish song at a specific time in the morning and Amazon says fans will also be able to set special Billie Eilish alarms.

It comes after the singer recently launched her own vegan Nike trainers.

She revealed the two pairs of Air Jordan sneakers – one lime green, the other a neutral beige – on Instagram earlier this week. Both styles are “100% vegan with over 20% recycled material”.

“I am SO excited to finally share my two Air Jordan silhouettes with you!!” Eilish wrote, adding that “it was such an incredible and surreal experience getting to create these, especially in a sustainable fashion”.

The trainers will be available from September 27 via Eilish’s official store, and on Nike SNKRS on September 30.

Speaking to Nike (via Page Six), the singer explained that the Air Jordan 15 was her “favourite” style – recalling “begging” for a black-and-red pair. “When I got them… I looked at them as if they were $1million (£730,000) sitting right in front of me,” she said.

Eilish debuted three ‘Happier Than Ever’ songs during her headline set at Life Is Beautiful festival in Las Vegas earlier this week. She performed ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’, ‘NDA’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ for the first time – you can check out NME‘s photo review of the event here.