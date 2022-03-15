Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and BTS to perform at 2022 Grammy Awards

Billie Eilish, BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have been announced to perform at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile and the Brothers Osborne are also on the bill to take to the stage at Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 3.

Eilish and Rodrigo are nominated for seven awards each on the night while Lil Nas X is up for five.

Jon Batiste leads the nominations for the 2022 Grammys with nods in 11 categories. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. are also up for eight trophies.

The awards ceremony will be shown live from 8pm ET (1am BST) on CBS and Paramount+ with Trevor Noah returning as host.

Back in January, the Academy postponed the planned show in Los Angeles, saying that the rise in the COVID-19 Omicron variant was to blame. It was then announced that the event would now take place in Las Vegas for the first time in the event’s history.

Following the Grammys, BTS will also perform a four-night residency at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The K-pop group will bring their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage’ concert to the nearly 65,000-capacity stadium on April 8, 9, 15 and 16. All four dates will be broadcast live at the same venue as the Grammys, in what’s being dubbed a “live play” event.

Their ‘Permission To Dance On Stage: Seoul’ concert live screenings recently reportedly took in over $32million (£24.5million) at the global box office.