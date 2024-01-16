Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa to perform at Grammys 2024

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Dua Lipa will perform at the 2024 Grammys, it has been announced.

The pop artists are the first three live performers to be confirmed for the ceremony, which is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on Sunday, February 4.

Eilish, Rodrigo and Lipa are all in the running for major awards at the 66th Grammys next month.

‘What Was I Made For?’ – Eilish’s song for the Barbie soundtrack – is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video and Best Song Written For Visual Media. Her Labrinth collaboration ‘Never Felt So Alone’ is also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Rodrigo has six nominations under her belt too: Album Of The Year (‘Guts’), Record Of The Year (‘Vampire’), Song Of The Year (‘Vampire’), Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Vampire’), Best Pop Vocal Album (‘Guts’) and Best Rock Song (‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’).

Lipa, meanwhile, appears in two categories with her Barbie single ‘Dance The Night’: Song Of The Year and Best Song Written For Visual Media.

Eilish and Rodrigo last performed at the Grammys in 2022 when they took the stage for ‘Happier Than Ever’ and ‘Drivers License’, respectively. Additionally, Lipa presented the award for Best New Artist alongside Megan Thee Stallion that year.

In 2021, Lipa played a medley of songs from her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ at the Grammys while Eilish delivered a rendition of ‘Everything I Wanted’ with her brother and collaborator Finneas.

Trevor Noah is set to host the Grammy Awards for the fourth year in a row in 2024.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét, and Phoebe Bridgers lead the 2024 Grammy Awards nominations – you can check out the full list here.