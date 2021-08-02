Billie Eilish on internet trolls: “What is the point of trying to do good”

Billie Eilish has addressed the criticism she receives from internet trolls.

The singer, who released second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ last week (July 30), said in a new documentary that she sees little point of trying to do good when trolls will always criticise her.

Eilish was speaking to the BBC‘s Clara Amfo for new documentary Billie Eilish: Up Close, which will air on Saturday (August 7) at 10.30pm BST.

In a clip shared by the BBC ahead of the documentary’s release, Eilish said that she often feels hopeless in the face of trolls.

“The people that say the crazy stuff don’t even think you’ll see it,” Eilish told Amfo. “They would never say that to you in real life.

“What is the point of trying to do good,” she added, “if people are just going to keep saying that you’re doing wrong.”

“I try so hard to do good for the world and do good for people.”

Last week, Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas took to Twitter to hit out at a joke social media account posting fake news updates about Eilish.

The @BilliesUpdatess account shares fabricated stories about the singer, ranging from accusing her of supporting queer-baiting to saying she wanted to be poor so she could relate to her fans.

Finneas addressed the account, writing: “The account BilliesUpdatess is posting relentless lies about billie so if you see that account, report and block Em.”

Speaking about her new album ‘Happier Than Ever’ last week, Eilish said that making the record was “the most fulfilling, most satisfying and profound experience I’ve ever had with my music”.

“I feel like crying,” she wrote on Instagram. “I grew so much in the process of making this album and experienced so much self-realisation and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and make this album all over again because it was some of the best nights in my life.”