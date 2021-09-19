Billie Eilish said she cried after rewatching her documentary

Billie Eilish said she cried after recently rewatching her documentary, The World’s A Little Blurry, which was released earlier this year.

During an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the pop singer said she has become less confident as she has gotten older. Since the documentary, Eilish has released her second studio album, ‘Happier Than Ever’.

“I’ve always been very, very strong-willed and honest, which I think is a blessing and a curse, but the funny thing is that the older I’ve gotten, the less confident I’ve gotten,” she said.

“I rewatched the doc a few weeks ago. And it made me cry because I was thinking how free-spirited I was and how open-minded I was. The media just like tears it away from you and it’s not fun right now.”

Watch the interview below:

Elsewhere during the interview with Barrymore, Eilish discussed her relationship with fame and fans, which is a common theme spread throughout her new album.

“I think of [my fans] as literally my skin, like part of me and how I get through stuff,” she said.

“They always have my back. And they’re fans just as much as I’m a fan, but that doesn’t make them any less than me or anybody else, you know?”

Eilish accompanied her latest record with a concert film, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. For the Disney+ production, Eilish performed all of ‘Happier Than Ever’ at the Hollywood Bowl alongside brother and producer Finneas, the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic and Brazilian guitarist Romero Lubambo.

NME gave ‘Happier Than Ever’ five stars upon its release in July, writing that the album “fully establishes Billie Eilish as one of her generation’s most significant pop artists – and, better still, does so without repeating a single trick from the debut that turned her life upside down”.