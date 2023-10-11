Billie Eilish says ‘Bad Guy’ is the “stupidest song in the world”

Billie Eilish has argued that her 2019 chart-topping single ‘Bad Guy’ is the “stupidest song in the world.”

The 21-year-old and her brother Finneas were guests on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and spoke about her career, including the Number One hit from her debut studio album ‘WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’.

“Objectively, ‘Bad Guy’ is like the stupidest song in the world, but it’s really good,” she said. “It’s just like you have to understand, you have to have humour in it. Like, [on] that song I’m trolling. That song is supposed to be goofy, but it’s just funny because it’s dumb. It’s literally, like, ‘Duh.’ Like, what does that mean?”

Advertisement

Eilish shared her thoughts on artists who are “very hateful towards their own music,” saying that it is “very frustrating because why are you doing this then?”

“I feel like we’re both fans of what we make,” she told Kimmel on behalf of both her and her frequent collaborator. “I love my own music and it definitely changes and morphs with me. I still cringe but I appreciate it, though.”

While speaking about ‘What Was I Made For’ – her contribution to the Barbie soundtrack – the Californian said that being “frank” is “where Finneas and I kinda thrive.”

She explained; “I feel like that goes for life in general: it’s hard to know how you feel in the moment. It’s easier to look back and go, ‘Yeah, that’s how I was feeling.’

“With music, I find it hard to see and write how I’m feeling, my own perspective, my own experience. I just have this feeling of ‘Ah, nobody cares’ [and] ‘Everyone’s heard that before. With this song, it was an assignment but it turned out to be how I felt. Kinda trippy, yeah.”

Advertisement

In a five-star review of ‘WHEN WE FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?’, NME praised the album for being “a memorable and game-changing debut record, with Billie’s disruptive streak front and centre”, adding: “We’ll no doubt see the mainstream scrabbling to replicate it.”

Teasing new material and the follow-up to second album ‘Happier Than Ever‘, Eilish recently said that she had “a whole album of music,” revealing that she’s “in the final stages of making it”, but that it didn’t mean it was “about to come out” any time soon.