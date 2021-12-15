Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 “destroyed my brain”

Billie Eilish has discussed her exposure to pornography as a young child, saying it “destroyed my brain”.

Just ahead of her 20th birthday this week (December 18), Eilish spoke on the radio about how she used to have nightmares about the videos she watched from age 11.

Appearing on the Howard Stern Show on Sirius XM on Monday (December 13), she told Stern: “I think porn is a disgrace. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11,” she said, adding that the appeal of watching it was to make her feel like “one of the guys”.

She added: “I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.”

Discussing how the porn she watched affected her first sexual relationships negatively, Eilish added: “The first few times I, you know, had sex, I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

Elsewhere in the same interview with Howard Stern, Eilish revealed that she was diagnosed with COVID-19 earlier this year, saying she “would have died” if she was not vaccinated.

“It was bad,” she said. “I mean, I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost.

Eilish continued: “I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.

“When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel fucking horrible.”

She also spoke about her appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend and admitted she was anxious in the build up to the appearance.

“Saturday was, like, you know, one of the best days of my life, it was so much fun and so amazing and surreal and ridiculous,” the singer said before adding that the build up was “fucking nuts… I cried every single day of the week, no joke at all.”

Eilish was both the musical guest and host of the show which saw her perform two tracks from ‘Happier Than Ever’.

She also took part in a host of sketches. The singer directed a “hip hop nativity”, played a dancing nurse, and starred in a commercial for a chain hotel.