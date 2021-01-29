Billie Eilish used to “sit in the car and cry” to The Killers’ ‘Mr Brightside’

Billie Eilish has revealed that she used to “sit in the car and cry” to The Killers‘ ‘Mr Brightside’ when she was younger.

The pop star performed at iHeartRadio’s ALTer EGO 2021 event in California last night (January 28) where Brandon Flowers and co. also took to the stage to play their hit debut single (2003).

Speaking to People backstage, Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas expressed their love for the Las Vegas group.

“The Killers is a band that I think we both sort of view as a childhood favourite – especially [debut album] ‘Hot Fuss’, because ‘Mr Brightside’ on it is just such an important piece of music to us,” Finneas told the outlet.

Eilish added: “I mean, there was a lot of times when I would just sit in the car and cry to ‘Mr Brightside’ even though nothing in my life, at all, was that situation.

“Their music just makes you feel heard – even if what you feel heard for isn’t how you feel, if that makes sense. I love it – love The Killers.”

Meanwhile, Billie Eilish has spoken about her forthcoming documentary, recalling that it was “pretty brutal” to look back on her life so far on tape.

“I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…” she explained of Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.

Billie Eilish’s long-awaited team-up with Rosalía, ‘Lo Vas A Olvidar’, came out last week.

Eilish is currently working on the follow-up to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, which was released in 2019. She shared the singles ‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’ as well as her James Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’ in 2020.