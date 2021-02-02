Billie Eilish has shared a second trailer for her upcoming documentary The World’s A Little Blurry.

The film will premiere on Apple TV+ on February 26, as well as being shown in some cinemas in the States.

In the new trailer, Eilish touches on her relationship with her fans. “I look into the crowd and I see every single person in there is going through something,” she said at one point. “I have the same problem. I was like, ‘Why don’t I turn this into art instead of just living with it?’”

Another clip finds her addressing a concert audience, telling them: “You guys need to be OK because y’all are the reason I’m OK.”

Watch the new trailer for The World’s A Little Blurry below now.

Last week (January 26), Eilish spoke about making the documentary, which was directed by R.J. Cutler.

“It’s really about my life, me, in such a way that I was not expecting, and was pretty brutal to relive,” she said in a new interview. I was going through hell in certain parts of my life, and I had no idea anyone was seeing it. The fact that they have footage of it and you can see my emotions…”

She went on to compare it to one of her favourite TV shows. “It’s like, I can’t help but think about the last episode of The Office when Erin was like, ‘How did you do it? How did you really get how we felt and what we were doing? How did you do it?” she said.

“I used to watch that episode and be like, That would be amazing if somebody did that and you could rewatch those parts of your life from a different perspective. And I did it!”

Meanwhile, the pop star is working on the follow-up to her debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ and has teased the new record’s length. During a recent Q&A session on her Instagram Story, a fan asked how many tracks approximately will feature on the next record, to which she replied with a blank image with the numbers 1-16.