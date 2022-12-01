Billie Eilish wants to be on HBO’s ‘Euphoria’

Billie Eilish has commented on rumours that she will be joining the cast of HBO‘s Euphoria for its third season, saying that she’d “like to be” a part of the show.

Eilish was asked about the rumours in a video interview with Vanity Fair, her sixth interview in as many years with the magazine which has traditionally been filmed on October 18. She confirmed that she was aware of them, but that she hadn’t been officially asked to join the show. “I’d like to be,” she said. “Euphoria’s fucking fire.”

There has currently not yet been any confirmation of when season 3 of Euphoria might land.

Advertisement

She also revealed within the interview that she has begun working on her third album, once again collaborating with her brother Finneas. “We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting,” she said.

“Now we have specific days where we see each other, which is really nice because, you know, you get caught up in life. I’m hanging out with my brother a lot, actually. It’s my buddy!”

At the weekend, Eilish will be headlining the second edition of Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Awards. Founded in 2020, it will see five individuals receive £1million of funding each to help launch innovations that could help save the planet. Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle will also be performing.

Earlier today (December 1), Eilish was also confirmed as one of the headliners of Budapest’s Sziget Festival, alongside Florence and the Machine, Imagine Dragons and David Guetta. The six-day festival will be taking place from August 10 to 15, 2023.