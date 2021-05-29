Billie Eilish’s next ‘Happier Than Ever’ single is coming “very soon”

Billie Eilish has teased the arrival of her next single – check out the posts below.

The pop star is gearing up to release her highly anticipated second album ‘Happier Than Ever’ (out July 30), which has been previewed with the songs ‘My Future’, ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘Your Power’.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (May 28), Eilish posted a close-up clip of herself in what appears to be a forthcoming music video. In the caption, she wrote: “New song out next week.”

Meanwhile, her brother and collaborator Finneas said on Twitter: “New Billie song coming very soon.”

New billie song coming very soon — FINNEAS (@finneas) May 28, 2021

An exact release date and track title are yet to be confirmed.

It comes after Eilish added an additional London show to her 2022 UK arena tour due to an “overwhelming demand” for tickets. The singer will now perform five nights at the capital’s O2 Arena in June along with shows in Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham – see the dates here.

Upon announcing ‘Happier Than Ever’ last month, Eilish described the project as “my favorite thing I’ve ever created”, adding: “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.

“I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it.”

The record, which follows the star’s 2019 debut ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, was co-written and produced by Finneas and recorded in LA. It will not feature any external songwriters or producers.