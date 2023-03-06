Billlie tease upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’

K-pop girl group Billlie have unveiled new details and teasers for their upcoming return later this month.

Today (March 6), the seven-member girl group dropped the first set of teaser photos for their upcoming fourth mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’, alongside the release date of March 28 at 6pm KST. Further details like the tracklist and title track of the record are expected in the coming weeks.

The new images feature member Sheon in a school uniform as she stands at a bus stop, and are accompanied by the quotes: “someone said things will happen suddenly” and “I clearly remember we laughed so much then”.

Prior to the release of the teaser images today, Billlie had dropped a mysterious image featuring different versions of the group’s logo used in their past releases. It also included the lines “Billlie , I know you” and “Billlie, you’re my name” from their February 2022 B-side ‘overlap (1/1)’.

‘the Billage of perception: chapter three’ will mark Billlie’s fourth mini-album overall, and the third in their ongoing ‘the Billage of perception’ series, following their November 2021 debut release and their most recent record, which dropped in August 2022.

The girl group concurrently have another album series titled ‘the collective soul and unconscious’, chapter one of which was released in February 2022 alongside the title track ‘GingaMingaYo’.

In a 2022 interview with NME, Billlie leader and rapper Moon Sua shared that one of the group’s strongest points is their ability to “recreate any type of genre and make it into our unique style.”

“We are really excited about living this process as a group and we are having a lot of fun while creating our music. We are always thinking about what else we could do next – always up for a challenge,” she added.