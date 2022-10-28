Billy Bragg to play Singapore concert in April 2023

Billy Bragg is slated to perform in Singapore next April.

The acclaimed folk musician will play the UCC Theatre in the island city on April 13, 2023. Local concert promoter LAMC Productions announced the show, titled ‘An Evening With Billy Bragg’, on Friday (October 28).

Prices for entry have yet to be announced at press time, but the tickets will be made available via Sistic starting October 31.

⭐️NEW SHOW⭐️ LAMC Productions presents fearless punk rocker Billy Bragg Live in Singapore. Catch "An Evening with… Posted by LAMC Productions on Thursday, October 27, 2022

It remains to be seen whether Bragg will tour elsewhere in Southeast Asia. His show in Singapore will come after he performs a string of shows in New Zealand and Australia between February 17 and April 6.

Bragg has been in the news lately for commenting on transgender rights, drawing accusations of misogyny from author and documented transphobe J.K. Rowling after he backed presenter Graham Norton’s comments on “cancel culture” merely being accountability.

In October last year, Bragg released his 13th studio album ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’, which received a three-star rating from NME.

In the review, NME writer Patrick Clarke said the album leaves “plenty of room for nuanced, compassionate songwriting that never loses grip of its sense of empathy.”

“In an age of division, ‘The Million Things That Never Happened’ is a gentle embrace of what unites us all,” Clarke wrote.