Billy Joel performs ‘Los Angelenos’ live for the first time in over 40 years

Billy Joel has performed his 1974 track ‘Los Angelenos’ live for the first time in over four decades.

While performing at the Madison Square Garden in New York earlier this week (April 25), Billy Joel brought the track out of its unofficial retirement, playing it live for the first times since 1981.

“We never do this song, we haven’t done this since the ’80s, I think. Let’s give it a shot,” Joel said after speaking about living in Los Angeles.

Watch fan-shot footage of Billy Joel performing ‘Los Angelenos’ live below.

Elsewhere in his set at Madison Square Garden, Joel played hits like ‘My Life’, ‘Summer, Highland Falls’, a cover of The Rolling Stones‘ ‘Start Me Up’, ‘The Entertainer’, ‘New York State of Mind’, ‘We Didn’t Start The Fire’, ‘Uptown Girl’ and ‘You May Be Right’.

Check out Billy Joel’s full set list from New York on April 25 below.

‘My Life’

‘Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)’

‘Summer, Highland Falls’

‘Zanzibar’

‘Start Me Up’ (The Rolling Stones cover)

‘An Innocent Man’

‘The Entertainer’

‘Just the Way You Are’

‘Los Angelenos’ (first time since 1981)

‘Allentown’

‘Vienna’

‘Don’t Ask Me Why’

‘New York State of Mind’

‘The Downeaster Alexa’

‘Sometimes a Fantasy’

‘Only the Good Die Young’

‘The River of Dreams’

‘Nessun Dorma’ (Giacomo Puccini cover – sung by Mike DelGuidice)

‘Scenes From an Italian Restaurant’

‘Piano Man’

‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’

‘Uptown Girl’

‘It’s Still Rock and Roll to Me’

‘Big Shot’

‘You May Be Right’

Billy Joel is set to play a string of shows across the united states from between May 2023 until March next year. Outside of North America, Joel was announced in September as a headliner of BST Hyde Park‘s 2023 program. He’ll perform for the series on Friday July 7, marking his only UK performance for the year.

In March last year, it was announced that a biopic based on the singer is in the works, though Joel will not be involved and hasn’t granted rights to his music, name/likeness or life story for the project. Michael Jai White’s Jaigantic Studios, which is heading the project, acquired the life rights to Billy Joel’s first manager Irwin Mazur, who managed the musician from 1965 to 1972.